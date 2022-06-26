After seven decades of walking on this earth, I assumed I had heard and experienced it all. Then, several days ago, I had a significant throwback in time.
I don't know exactly what I was doing, but I was exercising my right to do some good juvenile pranking.
At the end of my juvenile prank, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage turned around, stared at me, and said very frankly, "Are you ever going to grow up?"
When I heard that, I froze in my tracks. Suddenly I was not hearing my wife's voice but rather my mother's. I have never been so rattled before in my life.
When I was young and got into trouble, my mother would always say, "Son, when are you going to grow up?"
I usually laughed at her because growing up was not part of my agenda at that time.
To a certain extent, I have "grown-up," whatever that means. But thinking about it, does growing up ever come to a finish line? Do I have to live all my life trying to "grow up?"
We were talking with a couple the other day, and the wife said something to the effect that her father was going through his second childhood. So I looked at her and said quite seriously, "What's wrong with that?" To which she could not give me a good answer.
Maybe it's a good idea to enter into your Second Childhood. After all, you have the experience of going through your First Childhood so the Second Childhood can be entered with a great deal of expertise. That sure makes sense to me.
As I pondered this, I couldn't help but ask myself, "Is there a Third Childhood?” If there is, it must be the most fantastic time in a person's life.
The thing that concerns me is that now I am officially grown-up, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage finds an occasion to ask me when I will grow up. So what is she seeing that I don't see?
As I was thinking about this, I couldn't help but remember our friend's father who was entering his second childhood, and was wondering if maybe my wife thinks I'm entering my second childhood.
So how can you tell if you are entering a second childhood? Because if I'm going into a second childhood, I want to be well prepared to experience it to the utmost.
I don’t want to miss a single prank. If I'm going to my second childhood, I want people around me to notice that I have yet to grow up.
My opinion is that growing up may not be the accomplishment that many people think. Before I was "grown-up," I had the time of my life with no worries whatsoever. I sure do miss those good old days before I grew up.
Thinking about this I was reminded of the spiritual aspect of this growing up. Peter writes about it and says, “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen” (2 Peter 3:18).
As a Christian my challenge is not to relive the past but to grow daily in such a way as Christ is glorified in our experience.
Snyder lives in Ocala, Fla., with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.To contact him, call 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, or contact him through the website www.jamessnyderministries.com.