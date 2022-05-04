It has been more than 70 years since Congress unanimously established a public law in 1952 to reflect continual dependence on God through prayer, and each passing year brings another opportunity to praise our Creator and pray for our country. The annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 5 is an occasion for all Americans to gather and call out to God on behalf of our country. The 2022 theme stands as an invitation and call to worship: “Exalt the Lord Who has Established Us” having been inspired from the truth of Scripture found in the theme verse, Colossians 2:6-7 NASB “Therefore, as you have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in Him, having been firmly rooted and now being built up in Him and established in your faith, just as you were instructed, and overflowing with gratitude.” Tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings will take place on the National Day of Prayer, scheduled for Thursday May 5. The annual national broadcast produced this year in collaboration with Pray.com and The Museum of the Bible, will air on television and radio, and will be streamed through social media (Facebook) at 7 p.m. Central time. For station and social media information, visit online at www.nationaldayofprayer.org. Locally, there are two ways to participate at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison: • First, by attending the one-hour outdoor program starting at noon near the steps of the King Street Entrance on east side; and • Second, by going inside to the Capitol Prayer Room, located at 417 North GAR, where there will be worship and prayer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for the noon program. The Mission of the NDP Task Force is to mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture. The efforts of the National Day of Prayer Task Force are carried out in accordance with its Judeo-Christian beliefs. The National Day of Prayer, as designated by the government, belongs to all Americans to observe in their own way. Everyone is invited to attend a NDP Task Force event to hear messages and prayers in the name of Jesus Christ.
