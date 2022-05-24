Last year I suffered what is referred to as a heart attack. I got to the hospital in time, so there was no any major damage. I had one artery known as the “Widow Maker” that was 90% blocked, which seemed to be a very serious thing. I had no obvious after effects of this heart attack, and I seem to be doing just fine. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage several times a day would ask me, “How do you feel today?” The first time she asked this, I smiled and chirped, “I feel with my fingers.” “Stop joking around,” she would say every day, “How are you feeling today?” Then I would say, “I’m fine.” “No, you’re not,” she said. “You just had a heart attack, so you’re not doing fine.” I’m not sure what it would take to convince her I am doing fine. So, I came up with an idea that did not work. “Because of the wonderful work and care you have given to me,” I said as cheerfully as possible, “I’m doing fine.” Then I would smile back at her and say, “Thank you for all your care.” I was trying to come up with ways to answer that question, but nothing seemed to settle with her. So one morning, I decided to try something different. When she asked me how I was, I said, “I’m terrible today.” That got her attention, and she came and said, “What can I do to help?” That is what I was waiting for, and so with a very somber tone of voice, I said, “Well, if you want to help me feel better, you could get me an apple fritter.” Unfortunately, it did not work, but at least I tried. Then, the day of my doctor’s appointment arrived. After I went through all of the examinations that doctors like him usually do, he looked at my results, and said, “You’re fine, you’re doing good.” When he said that, I looked at him, smiled and said, “Doctor, can I have that in writing?” He laughed at me and then left the room, and I went home. The first thing The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said when I walked in the house was, “What did the doctor say?” I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I was going to savor every delicious moment. “My dear,” I said as soberly as possible, trying to hide chuckles, “the doctor said I was fine and doing good, and doctors never lie.” Then I splashed a laugh all over the place. It was one of my finest moments. I do not often win like this, but I have learned that it takes a lot of work to get to one win. For me one win is worth the effort. While I was enjoying my win, I thought of a Bible verse. “Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary” (Galatians 6:9). It’s very easy to lose heart and I’ve done it often. The key to all this is, don’t give up, be diligent and sow the right seeds. Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, Fla., with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage; contact him by phone at 1-352-216-3025, e-mail at jamessnyder51@gmail.com, or online through the website www.jamessnyderministries.com.
Last year I suffered what is referred to as a heart attack. I got to the hospital in time, so there was no any major damage. I had one artery known as the “Widow Maker” that was 90% blocked, which seemed to be a very serious thing.
I had no obvious after effects of this heart attack, and I seem to be doing just fine.
The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage several times a day would ask me, “How do you feel today?”
The first time she asked this, I smiled and chirped, “I feel with my fingers.”
“Stop joking around,” she would say every day, “How are you feeling today?”
Then I would say, “I’m fine.”
“No, you’re not,” she said. “You just had a heart attack, so you’re not doing fine.”
I’m not sure what it would take to convince her I am doing fine. So, I came up with an idea that did not work.
“Because of the wonderful work and care you have given to me,” I said as cheerfully as possible, “I’m doing fine.” Then I would smile back at her and say, “Thank you for all your care.”
I was trying to come up with ways to answer that question, but nothing seemed to settle with her. So one morning, I decided to try something different. When she asked me how I was, I said, “I’m terrible today.”
That got her attention, and she came and said, “What can I do to help?”
That is what I was waiting for, and so with a very somber tone of voice, I said, “Well, if you want to help me feel better, you could get me an apple fritter.”
Unfortunately, it did not work, but at least I tried.
Then, the day of my doctor’s appointment arrived.
After I went through all of the examinations that doctors like him usually do, he looked at my results, and said, “You’re fine, you’re doing good.”
When he said that, I looked at him, smiled and said, “Doctor, can I have that in writing?”
He laughed at me and then left the room, and I went home.
The first thing The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said when I walked in the house was, “What did the doctor say?”
I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I was going to savor every delicious moment.
“My dear,” I said as soberly as possible, trying to hide chuckles, “the doctor said I was fine and doing good, and doctors never lie.” Then I splashed a laugh all over the place. It was one of my finest moments.
I do not often win like this, but I have learned that it takes a lot of work to get to one win. For me one win is worth the effort.
While I was enjoying my win, I thought of a Bible verse. “Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary” (Galatians 6:9).
It’s very easy to lose heart and I’ve done it often. The key to all this is, don’t give up, be diligent and sow the right seeds.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, Fla., with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage; contact him by phone at 1-352-216-3025, e-mail at jamessnyder51@gmail.com, or online through the website www.jamessnyderministries.com.