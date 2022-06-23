With Habitat for Humanity of Dane County’s Director of Community Services Paul Sukenik in the background, Sun Prairie House Building student Addison Ostrenga on May 20 spoke about his experience in the class working on the new Habitat home on Kamperschrer Way in the Town Hall Crossing neighborhood. Habitat is seeking construction volunteers to help with Sun Prairie construction projects.
Looking to get more involved in our local community? Want to meet new friends or build skills? If so, consider joining Habitat for Humanity of Dane County as a construction volunteer.
Habitat is seeking volunteers to help build homes right in Sun Prairie, and no experience is needed.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County offers a hand up, rather than a hand out, to help families achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter. To provide safe and affordable housing in the community, Habitat relies on volunteers to build homes.
Participants of all skill levels – even true beginners – are welcome. All tools and training needed will be provided at the construction site when you volunteer. Individuals (ages 16+) and groups are welcome. Sign up for an opportunity at https://habitatdane.volunteerhub.com or read more about Habitat's mission at https://habitatdane.org.
Want to learn more about Habitat opportunities before committing? Join a virtual volunteer information session, from the comfort of your own home, to hear about what they offer.
Each 30-minute online session includes a short presentation about their mission and available roles. Sessions will be offered on the following dates and times:
Thursday, July 7 -- 11 a.m.
Wednesday, July 13 -- 12 p.m.
Tuesday, July 19 --1 p.m.
Thursday, July 28 -- 10 a.m.
Interested in attending an information session, signing up to volunteer, or would like more details? Contact Volunteer Manager, Julie, by phone at 608-620-4922 or by email at volunteer@habitatdane.org.