Everybody is concerned about details in various aspects of life. I like overseeing the details of my life to make sure I'm going in the right direction.
If you walked into my wife's craft room, you would see how important details are to her. If you would then walk into my office, you would see how flimsy I regard the depths of details.
I don't have to have everything in proper order to be happy with what I'm doing. My idea is, if I can't find what I need, I probably don't need it.
My wife and I enjoy watching movies together. We prefer recording the movie and watch it later, because we can skip through all those lousy commercials that are so annoying.
When we're watching a program or a movie, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage is very caught up with the details of the story. I just like watching something for its entertainment value.
But not so with my wife. Every aspect of that program is greatly detailed by her. She knows every aspect of each character and knows who committed the crime from the very beginning, which baffles me.
Every once in a while, a character will do something and my wife will say, "Why in the world did they do that? Don't they know better?"
Being the husband that I am, I cannot keep myself from responding to a query. I usually say something like, "Well, my dear, it's in the script, and they read the script."
She usually looks at me with one of "her looks," and I usually regret saying what I just said.
No matter what the program is, there will always be some point where she will question the integrity of the character. "Why," she usually says, "did that person do that?"
While watching a program, I enjoy the overall story, whereas my wife is more concerned about each detail of every character in that story. How she does it is beyond my guess machine. I like to follow the story stage by stage, whereas my wife asks a question at each stage of the story.
We watched one of our favorite programs this past week when something happened that I didn't see coming, my wife said, "Why in the world would they do something like that? That is the most ridiculous thing that anybody could do."
Then she turned her head, looked at me, and very seriously said, "And don't you dare tell me that it's in the script."
Not too long ago, I did something that drew my wife's attention, who queried me by saying, "Why are you doing that?"
I looked at her with a very thoughtful look on my face and said, "Well, my dear, it's in my script."
I heard her mumbling, "I wonder who wrote his script?"
Later on that day I was reminded of a verse of Scripture. “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5).
God has already written the script of my life and as I yield to him I begin to discover what that is. The greatest tragedy of human life is rebelling against God’s script for me.
Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage; call him at 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com or check out the website www.jamessnyderministries.com.