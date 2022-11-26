Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie is hosting an interactive experience that will take visitors through the Journey to Bethlehem.
“Journey to Bethlehem” is taking place Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1-6 p.m. The event is free and open to all in the public regardless of religious affiliation.
According to Paul Bauman, a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the event has drawn considerable crowds in the past.
“Due to COVID, it’s been on hiatus for a few years, and we’re excited to bring it back,” Bauman said. “Journey to Bethlehem, an interactive experience that takes visitors through the streets of ancient Bethlehem on the days leading up to the first Christmas.”
The event includes hundreds of volunteers, including actors, set construction crews, musicians, costume designers and animal handlers.
The church is located at 300 Broadway Dr. in Sun Prairie. It will be held in the church’s fellowship hall and is wheelchair accessible. The event is part of the congregation’s mission of shining Christ to the community.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s website states that visitors will “examine the wares of local vendors and hear area merchants discuss the strange star and other unusual events occurring in town. Obey the orders of Roman soldiers as they march the streets and take in the sights and sounds of live chickens, sheep and even a donkey.
It’s all part of a Journey to Bethlehem, an immersive experience that recreates the streets of ancient Bethlehem, culminating at a stable where Mary and Joseph tend to their newly born son.”