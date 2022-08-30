Bristol Lutheran Church is continuing to take donations until Sept. 6 for Lutheran World Relief Kids for Ukraine.
Ann Schwanke is leading the initiative to donate baby kits, school kits and health kits.
“I have already put together 150 school kits and 40 baby kits,” Schwanke said. “Now I’m working on health kits.”
The kits will be shipped on Sept. 17 and will first be sent to a warehouse in St. Paul before being distributed to Ukraine, according to Schwanke.
Bristol Lutheran Church has been contributing to Lutheran World Relief since 1950 and Schwanke has been running it for 15 years.
“We also ship hundreds of quilts,” Schwanke said. “It goes to anyone wherever the need is greatest.”
Schwanke said they already raised $650 on top of the $250 that Thrivent gave to kickstart the project. If interested in donating, contact Schwanke at 608-837-2494. The school kits are approximately $6 and health kits are around $7. Instead of a monetary donation, supplies can be donated directly for each kit. School kits include four notebooks, one ruler, one pencil sharpener, five pencils, five pens, one pair of blunt scissors and one box of crayons. Health kits include one lightweight dark towel, two bars of soap, one toothbrush, one sturdy comb and one nail clipper. According to Schwanke, it’s easier for people to donate money so I could get
Scwanke said she’s been involved with projects like these since she was a kid.
“My parents were always involved,” Schwanke said. “Growing up, they always had us involved in projects like this. They were always people that liked helping others and I just continued that.”