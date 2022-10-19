Shown here up on girders, Burke Lutheran Church was slowly moved across its parking lot beginning June 19, 2020 to a new foundation to allow more space for church patrons.
Burke Lutheran Church, located at 5720 Portage Rd. in Madison, will host a Craft and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.on Saturday Nov. 12.
The sale includes homemade lefse, unique crafts, quilts and baked goods.
A sandwich plate will also be available.
Burke Lutheran Church is handicapped accessible.
