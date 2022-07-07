Candidates for the Tuesday, Aug. 9 fall primary election have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters. Their unedited responses are available online to Dane County voters on two websites: Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org .
On the ballot this election are candidates for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and State of Wisconsin governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state senate and state assembly. Because this is a partisan primary, voters can vote only for candidates from one party.
Voters may receive absentee ballots beginning June 25. Voters can vote early (In person absentee ) beginning Tuesday, July 26, at their municipal clerk’s offices and other designated locations. Voters should review their municipal clerk’s website to learn about local early voting locations, dates, and hours.
Voters can learn which candidates are on their ballot, find contact information for their municipal clerk, or find their polling place for Tuesday, August 9, at myvote.wi.gov . Vote411.org will display candidate information based on the voter’s address.
The League website lwvdanecounty.org also has information about voting, voter photo ID, and voter registration, in English and Spanish. Voters who have questions about voting may contact the nonpartisan Voter Helpline at (608) 285-2141.