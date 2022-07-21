County Executive Joe Parisi on July 21 announced the county is creating a new emergency grant program to try and help local food pantries that are seeing record demand given recent spikes in grocery prices.
Some local pantries have been running out of food and are reporting long lines of individuals seeking food.
“The high cost of food is impacting more people in our community than ever before,” Parisi said. “A trip to the grocery store is not what it used to be and the result of that is more families in need of emergency food supplies, including the elderly and people of color in our community. Local food pantries are working around the clock to meet this new demand but they need more help.”
The new emergency food assistance program will involve two expenditures. The first is a $2 million dollar grant program for local non-profit food pantries.
The second is up to $98,500 to help the Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) purchase a truck. “Supply chain and logistic impediments can make or break emergency food relief organizations like BPNN,” said Tracy Burton, BPNN Food Pantry Director.
Since March of 2020, the Dane County community has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused financial stress to many individuals and households. Inflationary pressures in the general economy and supply chain changes have increased food insecurity. Increases in the price of gasoline, food, and rent have caused economic stress in many households.
Dane County’s emergency food supply grant program will be funded with a portion of its American Rescue Plan allocation. A resolution establishing the grant program was introduced at the July 21 Dane County Board meeting.