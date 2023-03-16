Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Community Garden, located on the corner of Highway C and Highway 19, announces the opening of its sixth season in mid-May. The gardens contain 18 tall, raised wood beds that provide space for Sun Prairie community members to grow vegetables and flowers for personal and family use.

The church, located at 3416 Swansee Ridge, also maintains a “donation bed” designed to produce food for the Sunshine Place Emergency Food Pantry.

Raised garden beds with gardens at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

Raised beds like those at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (above) have advantages because the soil warms up faster, drains better, and is easier to dig for planting and weed control. Online registration is already open for the 2023 gardens at the church.
Tomatoes from Good Shepherd Episcopal Church community garden

The donation bed and individual gardeners' donations provided over 100 pounds of produce to the pantry each of the past years.

