Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Community Garden, located on the corner of Highway C and Highway 19, announces the opening of its sixth season in mid-May. The gardens contain 18 tall, raised wood beds that provide space for Sun Prairie community members to grow vegetables and flowers for personal and family use.
The church, located at 3416 Swansee Ridge, also maintains a “donation bed” designed to produce food for the Sunshine Place Emergency Food Pantry.
The donation bed and individual gardeners’ donations provided over 100 pounds of produce to the pantry each of the past five years.
Raised beds have advantages because the soil warms up faster, drains better, and is easier to dig for planting and weed control. The beds are supplied with a mixture of compost and clean garden soil that is already nutrient-balanced and ready to plant when the season opens.
The garden’s raised bed design, with wide paths between beds, was also chosen to accommodate gardeners who may have mobility issues.
Beds are available for rent in two sizes: 4 feet wide x 8 feet long, and 6 feet wide x 12 feet long.
Rental fees are $15 and $30, respectively, for the season.
Weather permitting, beds will be prepared and ready for planting by the weekend of May 13-14. Many gardeners are already requesting to return this season, so interested gardeners are advised to register soon.
Renters are required to donate three hours per season to support the operation of the gardens, assist with the donation bed, or assist other gardeners when needed. Rental fee waivers are available. Returning renters are given a first priority and remaining beds are offered on a first come, first served basis.
Online registration is open now.
For more information about renting a garden bed or for a registration form go to the website https://gsechurch.org/ or email the garden coordinator at gardens@gsechurch.org. Phone messages can also be left at Good Shepherd by phone at 608-837-3308.