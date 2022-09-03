Johnna Georgia

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church welcomes Deaconess Johnna Georgia who will be facilitating Spanish services.

 Contributed

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church welcomed a new member to its staff this month with the arrival of the Deaconess Johnna Georgia.

Deaconess Johnna comes to Good Shepherd to assist in supporting the Spanish speaking members of its community. She will officiate at Spanish services and provide support to the community.

