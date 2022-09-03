Good Shepherd Episcopal Church welcomed a new member to its staff this month with the arrival of the Deaconess Johnna Georgia.
Deaconess Johnna comes to Good Shepherd to assist in supporting the Spanish speaking members of its community. She will officiate at Spanish services and provide support to the community.
The new deaconess joined Good Shepherd after serving a Spanish speaking community at Parroquia San José in Beloit, Wisconsin. She also serves the Wisconsin Council of Churches as the Program Director of Awaken Dane, coordinating efforts of the Council and affiliated organizations to launch this cooperative effort in Dane County.
Good Shepherd is a church that has served the Sun Prairie community in various forms for over 30 years. The community has been worshiping at its current location, the white church at the corner of Grand Avenue (Highway C) and Windsor Street (Highway 19), since 2000.
The church is a part of the Episcopal Church of America and the Diocese of Milwaukee. It provides both English and Spanish services to serve Sun Prairie’s diverse community.
Its members are active in the community serving and supporting Sunshine Place, Shelter from the Storm Ministries, operating a community garden on its site, supporting the Salvation Army, and other community endeavors.
Deaconess Johnna has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Valparaiso University and is a consecrated Deaconess with the Lutheran Diaconal Association. Her experience is in youth ministry and non-profit management and she is a fluent Spanish speaker. She has a passion for singing, reading, cooking, and traveling. Deaconess Johnna lives in Waunakee with her husband and daughter.
Deaconess Johnna joins Rev. Don Fleischman, who has been the parish priest since January 2022 and recently completed a Spanish language immersion program in Costa Rica, and Rev. Bill Dunlop, who has served Good Shepherd since June of 2021 as a deacon.
Good Shepherd welcomes Deaconess Johnna and is looking forward to her ministry here, in the community of Sun Prairie, and the greater Dane County area. The community is excited about the time to come and especially the expansion of its Spanish language ministry in the community, supporting our friends and neighbors in Sun Prairie. With Deaconess Johnna’s arrival, the church will now offer a weekly Spanish language service.