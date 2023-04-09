Whenever a week goes by without any hitches, I have learned that something somewhere is wrong.
I have lived long enough to realize that problems are a part of life. Most of my were created by me.
Whenever I screw something up, she always responds, “Have you lost your marbles?”
Life has ups and downs, and I’m unsure which is better or worse. But throughout my life, I have never been helped in any situation by my marbles. How do my marbles help me in my everyday life? After all, my life has not changed much during these years of losing my marbles.
If I had more appreciation for my marbles, maybe, just maybe, I would not be getting in as much trouble with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Her obsession with marbles is beyond my ability to comprehend.
If I still have one or two marbles left maybe I could figure out how I can get back at her.
We had a doctor’s appointment last week, so she drove her Sissy Van, and I sat over on the passenger side.
As we were going down the street, I looked at her and said, “Have you lost your marbles? You missed the street we were supposed to turn on.”
Inside I was laughing hilariously, but she did not share in that. She just looked at me and flashed one of her quirky smiles.
I sure do like it when a plan comes together.
One morning this week, I got up rather late and walked out to the living room in my pajamas. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at me and said, “Have you lost your marbles? We have a breakfast appointment in about 10 minutes across town.”
The other day as she was coming in the front door from a shopping trip I said to her, “Have you lost your marbles?”
Looking at me strangely, she said, “What are you talking about?”
Smiling back at her, I said, “Nothing, I just wanted to know if you had all your marbles together.”
If anybody has marbles, I think she does. So my question is simply, what is she doing with all those marbles?
I think I have one or two marbles left, and I was thinking of a plan for her birthday.
I was in Wal-Mart the other day, and walking down one of the isles, I saw something that got my attention. There on the shelf were bags of marbles. It was the first time I ever saw marbles for sale. When I saw them, it gave me an idea. So I bought a bag of marbles.
This year I plan to give her a special birthday gift. It will be a box filled with marbles, wrapped in red paper with a lovely bow on the top.
When she opens it, I expect she will say, “Have you lost your marbles?”
I will respond, “No, my dear, I found your marbles.”
I could not help but think of a Bible verse in Isaiah 55:8-9, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.”
God has never lost His “marbles.” God shares His thoughts with us in the word of God.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, Fla., with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage; reach him by phone at 1-352-216-3025, by e-mail at jamessnyder51@gmail.com, or online through his website www.jamessnyderministries.com.