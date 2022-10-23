I have never thought too much about my age. After all, you cannot choose when you’re going to be born. Age is just a matter of thinking, and thinking is not my strong suit.
On my last birthday, we went out to a restaurant to celebrate. As I was finishing my dessert, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at me with one of her mischievous smiles and said, “Well, how old do you feel?”
Without thinking, which is my M.O., I reached across the table, took hold of her arm, squeezed it, and said, “I feel old now?”
Most people think that getting old is a very negative thing. I used to think that to a certain degree. But I am beginning to discover some good advantages to getting old.
I was at a certain restaurant, and when I went up front to pay the bill, I, with a big smile on my face, asked if I could get a discount. I was just joking.
To my surprise, the person behind the counter looked at me and said, “How old are you?”
I had to think for a moment, and then I told her how old I was. When I said that, she replied, “Well, if you are that old, you qualify for a senior citizen discount.”
Coming home the other day, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage met me and asked if I remembered to pick up something at the store for her. Looking at her, I simply said, “Oh, my. I guess I’m getting so old I couldn’t remember.”
She replied with something I shall never forget, “That’s okay.” I only wished I had my tape recorder running when she said that.
That brought me to another benefit of getting old. All I have to say is that I’m so old I forgot and my mind isn’t what it used to be, and my forgetting is forgiven.
I was reminded of my paternal grandfather. He was known for being so very forgetful. Everybody blamed it on his age, which he supported most heartily.
I remember talking to him one time before his passing, and asked him, “Grandpa, why is it that you forget so many things?”
He looked at me, winked, and said, “Forgetting is an art. Not too many people can do it sufficiently.”
“What do you mean?” I said.
“Forgetting is a legitimate way of getting out of doing something you don’t want to do.” So he stopped and laughed for a moment and continued, “It takes a lot of memory to be able to forget as much as I do, and it has nothing to do with age.”
When I was young, I took advantage of being young. I have the scars to prove that, of course. But now that I’m old, I need to take advantage of old age. And as a country boy, I plan to milk my old age as much as possible.
The Bible says some very positive things about getting old. My favorite verse on this subject is, Proverbs 16:31, “The hoary (grey) head is a crown of glory, if it be found in the way of righteousness.”
I’m not the only one that is getting old. Everybody gets old, but the “way of righteousness” is the key.