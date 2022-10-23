I have never thought too much about my age. After all, you cannot choose when you’re going to be born. Age is just a matter of thinking, and thinking is not my strong suit.

On my last birthday, we went out to a restaurant to celebrate. As I was finishing my dessert, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage looked at me with one of her mischievous smiles and said, “Well, how old do you feel?”

Tags