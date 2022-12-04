As a writer, I always have a small notebook in my shirt pocket to take notes when I have an idea. I don’t have too many ideas, so I want to write down any I get so I don’t forget them.
There is one exception. When The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage talks to me, I fail to take notes about that conversation.
You would think after being married as long as I have, I would know better.
I never think of it until she asks, “Do you remember what I told you this morning?” That always catches me off my guard, which I think she just may be doing this on purpose.
Then I come in and have to face, “Do you remember what I told you this morning?”
Once, trying to get a step ahead, I said, “Yes, I do remember, and I’ll get to it tomorrow.” Thinking this will solve a problem, I smile and go about my business. But, boy, was I wrong.
I can never outmaneuver The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. When I said that, she replied, “Great, what are you going to do tomorrow?”
I knew I was backed into a corner and responded as cheerfully as possible, “I’m going to do tomorrow what you told me to do this morning.”
I try to tell The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage that, at my age, I’m too poor to pay attention. I tell her when I save up enough money, I will spend it on paying attention.
She never buys that. She looks at me, both hands on her hips, and says, “What have I told you about saying that?”
One day I tried it out for myself to see if I could trick her. She came into my office, and I said, “Remember what I told you this morning?”
“Yes, I do,” she said with a smirk, “here are the batteries you asked me to get at the store.”
All I could do was say, “Thank you, my dear.” I have no recollection of ever asking her to pick up any batteries for me at the store. If I did, I sure don’t remember.
The next time she said, “Remember what I told you this morning?” I looked at her and said, “Yes, my dear, and here are the donuts you asked me to get you this morning.” I then handed her a box of doughnuts from the bakery.
She replied, “If you remember, I said, don’t go nuts today.”
I just can’t win.
The next time she said, “Remember what I told you this morning?” Then, with my hands behind my back, I brought them forward with a bunch of flowers, gave them to her, and say, “Yes, my dear. Here are those flowers you requested.”
Reflecting on this I was reminded of one of my favorite Bible verses.
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
My big failure is when I try to lean on my own understanding instead of trusting God. My trust in God will raise me above human understanding, which puts me on the right track. Also, my trust keeps me going in the right path.