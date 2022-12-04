As a writer, I always have a small notebook in my shirt pocket to take notes when I have an idea. I don’t have too many ideas, so I want to write down any I get so I don’t forget them.

There is one exception. When The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage talks to me, I fail to take notes about that conversation.

Notepad and pencil

If only Pastor Snyder took notes, he could foil the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage!
