For many years when I would come home and walk through the front door, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage would greet me with a kiss. And then she would say, “Good to see you.”
One time several weeks ago, when I came home, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage greeted me with a kiss. Something seemed a little bit different. I just couldn’t put my finger on it.
Since my heart attack, I have been trying to stay on a restricted diet.
One thing restricted on my diet, at least from her perspective, is an Apple Fritter. I can never have too many of these, but my wife believes just thinking about an Apple Fritter is highly forbidden.
My idea is, and I don’t want her to know this, but as long as I don’t eat an Apple Fritter in the house, I’m obeying her restrictions. What I eat outside the house has nothing whatsoever to do with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage.
That being said, something strange began to unfold before me.
After greeting me with a kiss, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said something I didn’t clearly hear. But, as I thought about it, it seemed like, “You didn’t have an Apple Fritter today, did you?”
To question The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage opens the door for a lot of hardship. And who can afford that at this time of life?
The next day as I came through the front door, she greeted me with a kiss, and walking away I heard her very distinctly say, “That smells like a very delicious Apple Fritter.”
Thinking about it, I asked myself how she would know if I had an Apple Fritter. Is she guessing or what?
A few minutes after I got my coffee, I sat down and began to think a little bit. As you know, that always gets me into trouble. But in my thinking, I remembered I had an Apple Fritter before coming home. Now, how would she know that?
I’m very careful to get a cup of coffee when I eat an Apple Fritter to hide any smell it might leave on me. So I need to work this out.
The next day I did not have an Apple Fritter the whole day. So when I came home and was greeted with a kiss, I heard nothing about an Apple Fritter from my wife.
How does she know when I have and don’t have one?
The next day I did have one. When I came home and was greeted with a kiss, as soon as I walked away, she said, “How was your Apple Fritter today?”
Looking at her, I said, “What makes you think I had an Apple Fritter the day?”
With one of her smiles on her face, she replied, “Every time I kiss you, I can smell if you’ve had an Apple Fritter during the day.”
“You may think,” she said, “that you can get away with it. But not around me.”
I was reminded of my favorite Bible verse. Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
If I rely on my “own understanding” I won’t be able to afford the direction I will be going.