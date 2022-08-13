Cart locations in Madison
Buy Now

Eight Jehovah’s Witness congregations in the local area are beginning to reopen their cart locations at some University of Wisconsin Campus locations, such as Library Mall (on the corner of Lake and Park streets). Other locations include: the Capitol Square on Mifflin St., State St., Shorewood Blvd., and Warner Park.

 Contributed

If you happen to be in Madison’s downtown Isthmus area this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.

Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like Madison all across the world this week as Jehovah’s Witnesses recommence their global public preaching work some 24 months after putting it on pause due to the pandemic.