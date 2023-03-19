Several months ago, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage said she and her daughter and granddaughter were going to St. Augustine for a week and wondered if I wanted to go along.
I then overheard a conversation between my wife and her daughter concerning their trip to St. Augustine. One phrase that kept coming up in that conversation was “thrift stores.”
That caught my attention.
The week before she went, she asked me if I wanted to go along with them. She smiled and said, “After all, we will be spending a lot of time at the thrift stores in the area.”
“No, I don’t think I want to go; there are some things I need to do here, so you girls go and have a great time. I need to spend some Me Time here by myself.”
The week of the “girl’s trip” had arrived, and The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage had her Sissy Van packed for the trip. I noticed a large empty spot in the back, but I didn’t say anything to her about it.
Finally, she said goodbye, kissed me and was out the door to begin the trip to St. Augustine.
Early the following day, I began doing some of my projects for the week.
A little after noon, I checked my watch and wondered where lunch was. Usually, by this time, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has lunch ready. So I got up and went into the kitchen to see what was holding her up.
When I got into the kitchen, it dawned on me that I was involved in “Me Time” for the week.
I opened the refrigerator, picked out some things, and enjoyed my lunch.
At suppertime, it was the same routine.
I put in a lot of hard work and finally went to bed.
I must’ve slept very well that night because before I knew it, morning arrived, and time to get up and have breakfast. I noticed it was empty on the other side of the bed, and I just thought that she had gotten up ahead of me and was getting everything ready for breakfast.
I walked out to the kitchen, and there was nobody in the kitchen. So I wondered where she could have been and how soon she would have breakfast.
Looking out the front window, I noticed her Sissy Van was missing, and then it dawned on me.
She’s not here, and I’m on my “Me Time” misadventure. I’m on my own for today.
The first thing I had to do was to make the coffee. So how can you start a day without coffee?
Looking around, I could not see any coffee, only an empty coffee pot on the counter. Now, I had to figure out how to work that coffee pot.
That was just the beginning of “Me Time,” and much more was happening.
After two days of this, I realized all the work that The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage did that I was unaware of.
Giving this a lot of thought, I was reminded of the verse of Scripture: “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3).
Maybe instead of focusing on “Me Time,” it would be much better to focus on “We Time.” There is much more advantageous to this.