One day this past week, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and our daughters and granddaughters planned a girl’s day. I always enjoy that day because I am left on my own, which doesn’t happen often.
As my wife left the building, she asked, “Are you okay with getting your own lunch today?”
It’s questions like that that I love. So, I shouted back to her, “I’m okay with that. Have a fun day and a long day.”
Finally, the hour arrived, and I went to the kitchen to make my own lunch. I was whistling as I left my office and headed for the kitchen. I got to the refrigerator, and just as I was about to open the door, something caught my eye.
Looking around at the table in the kitchen, I saw something there that was amazing. It was one of The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage’s homemade raisin pie. It’s been a long time since she made raisin pie, and as I looked at it it was truly with desire.
Then, an idea came into my mind that I hadn’t thought about before.
What would this raisin pie be like if there was a scoop of ice cream on the top? I couldn’t get that out of my mind.
Eventually, I came to the point where I had to surrender to this thought. So I went back into the kitchen, cut another slice of raisin pie, went to the freezer, got some ice cream, and put a lovely scoop of ice cream on top. Just looking at it was marvelous.
John I returned to my office and picked up where I left off and worked for a couple of hours. Then, I heard the front door open, and suspected my wife was home.
There was a brief moment of silence, and then I heard, “Oh, no. What did you do?”
I froze in my seat. Because when she said, “What did you do?” I knew that was a one what reference to me. I had no idea what I had done or how she caught me.
She soon showed up at my door and looking at me, said, “You did not eat that raisin pie, did you?”
I smiled at her and said, “Yes, I did. That was the best raisin pie you have ever made. I loved it.”
“Oh, no.” She said in a very sad voice. “What am I going to do now?”
I was stunned because I had no idea what she was talking about.
Then she said, “Don’t you know I made that raisin pie for our neighbor’s birthday tomorrow? Now, what do I do?”
There just was no way I was going to assemble a bunch of words together in a logical format to respond to her question. No matter what I say, it will not solve the problem right before me.
I wanted to say, but I didn’t, “You should not have tempted me with your fantastic raisin pie. You know I can’t resist.” But I would only have dug my hole deeper to the extent I would never get out of it.
This reminded me of a wonderful verse in the Bible. “Delight thyself also in the Lord: and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart” (Psalm 37:4).
My greatest delight is serving God in such a way that pleases him.