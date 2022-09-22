When you receive the news that it’s “Homecoming,” what does it mean to you? Does it remind you of parades with floats made with straw stuffed mascots? Do you look forward to reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen for a couple of years?
Homecoming is a form of a reunion; a gathering of friends and family -- a time to share stories and to reconnect. Sometimes it’s a time to mend disagreements.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, located at 550 Lincoln Drive in Sun Prairie, hosted a Homecoming celebration on Sunday, Sept. 18. The reunion sought to bring the congregation family together after a couple of years struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, but, it was also a time to share stories and meet new family members in the church community.
Approximately two years ago a few of Our Saviors congregants were the first in the Dane County area to test positive for COVID-19.
Since then OSLC has done what every church, school, business needed to do - it pivoted; trying to find the safest way to provide for members and the community at large.
OSLC's Homecoming Sunday felt great, with so many familiar faces, lots of newer faces, kids starting Sunday School with their friends and the ability to share a meal together.
Homecoming also means it's time to come back together, to worship together at 550 Lincoln Drive, to gather, send, serve and celebrate being a Reconcilied in Christ (RIC) church.
Also on Homecoming Sunday, OSLC hosted a congregational vote to officially declare that OSLC is welcoming to all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
Important OSLC information:
● Worship services are on Sundays at 8 or 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m.
● Confirmation Kickoff takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
● Sunday School starts at 9:15 a.m. If you haven’t signed your child(ren) up yet, they may join at any time.
● The fall New Member classes begin on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 9:15 a.m.; for more information, contact the church office at 608-837-3111.