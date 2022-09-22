Kids at Our Saviors Homecoming Service
Kids attending the Homecoming Service at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 550 Lincoln Drive, on Sunday Sept. 18, found themselves part of the service.

 Contributed/Ron Unmacht

When you receive the news that it’s “Homecoming,” what does it mean to you? Does it remind you of parades with floats made with straw stuffed mascots? Do you look forward to reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen for a couple of years?

Homecoming is a form of a reunion; a gathering of friends and family -- a time to share stories and to reconnect. Sometimes it’s a time to mend disagreements.

