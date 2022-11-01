Plate of cookies

Columnist Snyder says his quest is to find a cookie he doesn’t like: “Throughout the years, I have eaten every cookie I could find and loved them all.”

 Metro Creative Connection

For more years than I care to remember, I have been on a diligent pursuit, and I won’t stop until I reach my goal.

My quest is to find a cookie I don’t like. Throughout the years, I have eaten every cookie I could find and loved them all.

Tags