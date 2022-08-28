AprilAire
AprilAire Employees in Sun Prairie stuffed backpacks full of school supplies on Thursday, Aug. 18 to donate to St. Vincent de Paul in Madison.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Two hundred local school children will have backpacks and school supplies thanks to a partnership between AprilAire and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“Back-to-school can be a really difficult time for families who are struggling to pay their bills,” Chris Kane, Director of Client Services for St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, explained. “This year, inflation is making things even harder.”

