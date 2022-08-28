Two hundred local school children will have backpacks and school supplies thanks to a partnership between AprilAire and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
“Back-to-school can be a really difficult time for families who are struggling to pay their bills,” Chris Kane, Director of Client Services for St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, explained. “This year, inflation is making things even harder.”
AprilAire, a long-time community partner with St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, stepped in to help meet the need. AprilAire donated 200 backpacks and brought in two additional community partners, CamelBak and Complete Office of Wisconsin, to fill those backpacks with donated school supplies and water bottles.
AprilAire executives, including Dale Philippi, president and CEO of Research Products Corporation, AprilAire’s parent company, gathered on August 18 to fill the backpacks with supplies for 100 elementary-aged students, 50 middle schoolers and 50 high school students.
“We’re grateful for a long friendship with AprilAire,” Ernie Stetenfeld, CEO and Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, said. “AprilAire has provided generous financial support, donations to our food pantry, men’s housing and pharmacy programs, volunteer support in our food pantry and pantry garden, and has lent executive expertise to our organization.”
Since the pandemic began, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry has operated outdoors as a drive-through. Pantry visitors receive about 75 pounds of food, including meat, fresh produce, dairy products, pantry staples, and bakery items.
Additionally, the pantry offers goods that can’t be purchased using FoodShare (aka food stamps), such as diapers and wipes, toilet paper, toiletries and pet food. The backpacks will be offered in the food pantry to each family with school-aged children while supplies last.
“These backpacks are coming at a time of unprecedented need,” Kane said. “We’re providing food to hundreds of families each week, 2,100 pantry visits in July alone. Many are working people whose paycheck simply doesn’t stretch far enough to cover their bills. Having backpacks filled with school supplies for their children means they have those dollars to pay rent, buy gas, and keep the lights on. We’re grateful to AprilAire for making this happen and for inviting us to help get the backpacks into the hands of neighbors in need.”
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has been serving Madison-area neighbors in need since 1925. Locally the Society runs one of the largest food pantries in Dane County, the only free-standing charitable pharmacy in Wisconsin, a men’s housing program, a poverty mitigation program for single custodial parents with minor children, vouchers for clothing, furniture and household goods through its seven Dane County thrift stores, utility assistance, and other supports for local people coping with poverty.
To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul — Madison or to ask for assistance, visit svdpmadison.org.