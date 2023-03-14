Ground broken for thrift store

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison broke ground on an expanded thrift store and community programming building project, on Monday, March 13. In the photo are (top row; left to right): Kristie Baumel, Deputy Mayor; Mark Kraemer, Board Member; Mike Hoffman, former SVdP — Madison Facilities Manager; Jay Everard, Seton Program Capital Campaign Co-Chair; Kathy Wall, Seton Program Capital Campaign Co-Chair; Gary Tree, Advanced Building Corporation Builder; Ron Siggelkow, Dimension IV Madison Design Group; (middle row; left to right): Jen Plants, Marquette-Williamson Neighborhood Association President; Brooke Trick, Senior Director of Retail Operations; Julie Bennett, CEO & Executive Director; and (bottom row; left to right): Ralph Middlecamp, SVdP USA National President; Ernie Stetenfeld, CEO & Executive Director Emeritus; Jim Oeth, Board President; John Walczak, Facilities Manager; Bishop Donald Hying, SVdP USA National Spiritual Advisor and Bishop of Madison.

 Contributed

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison broke ground on an expanded thrift store and community programming building project, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

St. Vincent de Paul — Madison plans to demolish and reconstruct the Baldwin Street side of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in the Williamson-Baldwin Neighborhood and extend current retail space.