The Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison broke ground on an expanded thrift store and community programming building project, on Monday, March 13. In the photo are (top row; left to right): Kristie Baumel, Deputy Mayor; Mark Kraemer, Board Member; Mike Hoffman, former SVdP — Madison Facilities Manager; Jay Everard, Seton Program Capital Campaign Co-Chair; Kathy Wall, Seton Program Capital Campaign Co-Chair; Gary Tree, Advanced Building Corporation Builder; Ron Siggelkow, Dimension IV Madison Design Group; (middle row; left to right): Jen Plants, Marquette-Williamson Neighborhood Association President; Brooke Trick, Senior Director of Retail Operations; Julie Bennett, CEO & Executive Director; and (bottom row; left to right): Ralph Middlecamp, SVdP USA National President; Ernie Stetenfeld, CEO & Executive Director Emeritus; Jim Oeth, Board President; John Walczak, Facilities Manager; Bishop Donald Hying, SVdP USA National Spiritual Advisor and Bishop of Madison.
St. Vincent de Paul — Madison plans to demolish and reconstruct the Baldwin Street side of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in the Williamson-Baldwin Neighborhood and extend current retail space.
The Williamson Street-side of the thrift store will remain open throughout construction.
“The expansion of our iconic St. Vinny’s Thrift Store on Williamson Street is an exciting opportunity for our loyal thrift shoppers.” said Brooke Trick, Society of
St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, Senior Director of Retail Operations. “We’re looking forward to honoring this traditional shopping district while providing a modern thrift and goods donation experience.”
On the Baldwin-Williamson Street-corner of the property, St. Vincent de Paul — Madison will build a second floor to accommodate the new St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Program.
The Seton Program provides wrap-around, flexible, individualized support to single adult-headed families with minor children who have been homeless or living in precarious doubled-up situations. The goal is to stabilize them in permanent housing, avoid a recurrence of homelessness, and the adverse effects on their physical and emotional well-being.
“The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Program will help stabilize vulnerable families so they can thrive.” said Julie Bennett, Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison, CEO & Executive Director.
“The new program space will be a central hub for families where staff and volunteers will help them address challenges such as employment, childcare, health care, parenting skills, financial literacy and mental health,” Bennett added.
Demolition of the buildings at 401 and 409 S. Baldwin St. and 1303 Williamson St. will commence in March and April 2023.
Aware of the historical importance of the Williamson-Marquette Neighborhood, the plans incorporate architectural details that capture the look and feel of the iconic district.
In 1941, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul — Madison purchased and opened their first thrift store in the Baldwin Street storefront to generate funds to serve local neighbors struggling with poverty.
Proceeds from the current seven thrift stores throughout Dane County provide more than $3 million in goods - and services to neighbors in need.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has been serving Madison-area neighbors in need since 1925. The society runs one of the largest food pantries in Dane County, the only free-standing charitable pharmacy in Wisconsin, the longest running men’s housing program in Madison, a family stability program for single custodial adults with minor children, vouchers for clothing, furniture, and household goods through its seven Dane County thrift stores, utility assistance, and other supports for local people struggling with poverty.