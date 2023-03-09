The Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Madison announces the Groundbreaking Ceremony for our new thrift retail and community programming building project, on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Madison Marquette Hotel Cafe, across the street from the project, at 414 S. Baldwin St., Madison.

The agenda includes a short presentation and comments from St. Vincent de Paul - Madison's CEO and Executive Director, Julie Bennett, Diocese of Madison Bishop Donald Hying, local dignitaries, and project team members.

Tags