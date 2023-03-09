The Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Madison announces the Groundbreaking Ceremony for our new thrift retail and community programming building project, on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Madison Marquette Hotel Cafe, across the street from the project, at 414 S. Baldwin St., Madison.
The agenda includes a short presentation and comments from St. Vincent de Paul - Madison's CEO and Executive Director, Julie Bennett, Diocese of Madison Bishop Donald Hying, local dignitaries, and project team members.
Additional activities include a brief photo opportunity at the building project's location, just across from the hotel at 409 S. Baldwin Street, and a celebratory gathering at the hotel with snacks and beverages.
In October 2022, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul - Madison announced the replacement of the first property they owned in Madison. They purchased the storefront in 1941 and opened their first thrift store to generate funds to serve local neighbors coping with poverty.
In March / April 2023, demolition of the buildings at 401 and 409 S. Baldwin St. and 1303 Williamson St. will commence.
The new construction will offer improved community programming space and restored thrift retail space. Aware of the historical importance of the Willy Street Neighborhood, the plans will incorporate architectural details that capture the look and feel of the iconic district.
St. Vincent de Paul - Madison plans to build a single-story building in the footprint of the currently closed Baldwin store space, rising to a two-story building at the Baldwin-Williamson corner.
The corner entrance will house a vestibule, elevator, and stairwell space with the remainder of the first floor devoted to updated thrift retail.
The second floor will provide office and community space for the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Program serving single adult, newly housed families that have recently been homelessness or doubled-up.
The Seton Program provides wrap-around, flexible, individualized supportive services to these families to stabilize them in their new homes and avoid a recurrence of homelessness.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has been serving Madison-area neighbors in need since 1925. Locally the Society runs one of the largest food pantries in Dane County, the only free-standing charitable pharmacy in Wisconsin; to learn more or to ask for assistance, visit online at svdpmadison.org.