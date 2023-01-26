The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Madison will hold its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive Jan. 27–29.

The drive encourages the public to donate new and gently used blankets and bedding which will be distributed to low-income families by St. Vincent de Paul-Madison throughout the year.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (2014)
Buy Now

The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, known to many as St. Vinny’s, opened in 2013 at 1110 W. Main at the site of the former Sentry Foods store.

Tags