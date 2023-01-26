The Society of St. Vincent de Paul-Madison will hold its 31st annual Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive Jan. 27–29.
The drive encourages the public to donate new and gently used blankets and bedding which will be distributed to low-income families by St. Vincent de Paul-Madison throughout the year.
Increased food, housing, and gas prices mean that more and more people are struggling to afford basic life essentials. Income-challenged individuals are forced to choose between paying the heating bill or fixing the car that gets them to work and back. For families struggling with homelessness or housing instability, necessities such as sheets, blankets and pillows can be luxuries beyond their financial reach.
The Madison-area community can help these families stay warm and sleep soundly by donating blankets or by making a monetary gift to the Recycle the Warmth Blanket Drive.
There are four ways to help:
• Drop off gently used or new blankets at any of the seven Dane County St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores between Jan. 27–29. Three St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores are located in Madison; and one each in Stoughton, Sun Prairie (at 1110 W. Main St.), Waunakee and Verona;
• Purchase and donate new Recycle the Warmth blankets at any of the seven St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores (except Dig & Save Outlet Store) from Jan. 27–29;
• Drop off gently used or new blankets at participating churches between Jan. 27– 29. A list of participating churches can be found online at https://svdpmadison.org/event/rtw/