CATHOLIC
Sacred Hearts Catholic Church
221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie
608-837-7381
Pastor, Fr. Tom Kelley
Associate Pastor, Fr. Miroslaw Szynal
Mass Schedule
• Sunday: 7:30 a.m. 9 a.m. 11 a.m.
• Monday-Friday: Call for Mass times
• Saturday: 5 p.m. Mass
Reconciliation Schedule
• Saturday: 9:30-10 a.m.
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
2420 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie
Parish office: 608-837-3798
Msgr. Donn Heiar, Pastor
Mass Times
• Saturday: 4 p.m. Mass
• Sunday: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Mass
• Tuesday: 12:10 p.m.
• Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
• Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
• Friday: 8:30 a.m. Mass
St. Joseph Catholic Church
East Bristol • Fr. Jared Holzhuter
608-846-5726
Sunday 10:45 a.m. mass
Daily Worship Schedule: Tuesday
5 p.m.
Mass • Thursday 8 a.m. Mass
Private Confessions
Sundays before 10:45 a.m.
LUTHERAN
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod
300 Broadway Drive
Sun Prairie
608-837-7446
E-mail: office@bethlehemlc.org
Rev. Rod Serbus, Senior Pastor
Jan Steinbrueck, Director of Christian Ed
Sunday Services
8 a.m. Traditional Worship (Sanctuary)
9:15 a.m. Sunday School/Bible Class
10:30 a.m. Traditional Worship (Sanctuary)
10:45 a.m. Contemporary Worship (Fellowship Hall)
Monday Service
6:30 p.m. Worship
Bristol Lutheran Church
(ELCA) 6835 North Hwy. N
(1.5 mile north of Hwy.151)
608-837-6093 Handicap accessible
Pastor Tim Knipfer
“Bristol is a welcoming, giving, family-centered congregation invested in the lives of one another and the community. We are small, but we do big things!”
Worship Service 10:30 a.m.
Sunday School 9:30
Virtual Worship at 10 a.m.
(see website for link)
New Life Church
7564 Cottage Grove Road (Madison)
608-223-9337
Pastor Heather Hayward
Follow us on Facebook
Worship services held virtually on Facebook Live every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and in-person at 8:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
(ELCA) 550 Lincoln Drive, Sun Prairie
608-837-3111
Pastors Tim Hansen and Seth Hecox
Service Schedule
Sundays:
8 a.m. Worship
9:15 a.m. Sunday School
10:30 a.m. Worship
Wednesdays Lenten worship at 6 p.m.
Sunday Video Worship at 12 noon on KSUN and on our YouTube channel.
View worship services online,
Peace Lutheran Ministries
(WELS) “Proclaiming Peace through
Jesus Christ”
Worship Times
Sundays: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Mondays 6:30 p.m.
Grow in Peace Learning Center
(6 weeks to 4K)
Lutheran Elementary
School (Grade K-8)
1007 Stonehaven Drive Sun Prairie
608-837-5346 For more info please
visit www.peacewels.org
PRESBYTERIAN
Bryn Mawr Presbyterian
229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove
608-839-4768 brynmawrcg@gmail.com
Pastor Elaine Hanson-Hysell
Worship: 9:30 a.m. Sunday
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m.
“The small church with the big heart”
UNITED METHODIST
Sun Prairie United Methodist Church
702 North St., Sun Prairie
608-837-5554
Pastor: Jenny Arneson
Sunday worship in-person & Livestream:
8:30 a.m.
10:45 a.m.