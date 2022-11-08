Sun Prairie United Methodist Church
Buy Now

People can donate whole blood and power red cells at the Sept. 13 blood drive at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (above), located at 702 North St.

 File

The Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (SPUMC) is holding another capital campaign to eliminate the mortgage debt on their building.

The church, located at 702 North St. in Sun Prairie, had upgraded and expanded a decade ago. It has been in their current location since 1962 and in Sun Prairie for 177 years, according to Lead Pastor Jenny Arneson.

Tags