The Sun Prairie United Methodist Church (SPUMC) is holding another capital campaign to eliminate the mortgage debt on their building.
The church, located at 702 North St. in Sun Prairie, had upgraded and expanded a decade ago. It has been in their current location since 1962 and in Sun Prairie for 177 years, according to Lead Pastor Jenny Arneson.
“We updated and expanded to meet the needs of our growing congregation with a $2.1 Million building project,” Arneson said. “The church took out a 15-year loan for $1,680,208 Million from The United Methodist Foundation.”
The loan and the upfront donations made the following possible:
• Total renovation of our sanctuary, including changing layout, pews and sound system
• Added Multipurpose room and welcoming portico
• Remodeled the Chapel and added a new Conference Room
• Upgraded to our office and kitchen areas
• Addressed safety, asbestos, and fire concerns
The church has less than $800,000 in debt left to pay off from the $2.1 million project. The theme of their campaign is “Keep Our Story Growing.”
“During the past 10 years, we have paid on the loan, just like you pay a mortgage on a house,” Arneson said. “Our initial interest rate was 5.125%. That rate was refinanced and is currently 4%. We have reduced the debt from $1.68 Million to $780,000. Over the next 3 years we look to eliminate this debt.”
The most recent changes to the church were completed in 2013. The changes included:
• Turning the sanctuary 180 degrees. This redesign included a more open chancel area, new seating, a sacristy for worship preparation, upgraded technology and a custom sanctuary window designed by a person in our church.
• New narthex gathering area outside the sanctuary, with a covered entrance coming into the building from the parking lot.
• New conference room adjacent to the narthex that includes upgraded technology.
• New multipurpose room to be used for education and recreation purposes.
• Redesign of the chapel.
• Upgraded the office and kitchen areas.
The church is looking to pay off the loan in the next few years to prevent the loan maturing and causing balloon payments. The “Keep Our Story Growing” building campaign is a three-year commitment.
SPUMC started the campaign on Oct. 16 and will conclude with their “Celebration Sunday” on Nov. 13. Payments to the new campaign will begin on Jan. 1, 2023 and go for three years. Visit SPUMC’s website at www.sunprairieumc.org and find the “Donate, Give or Tithe” page under “About Us.”