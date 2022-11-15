I’m not sure what happened, but somewhere along the line, my brain retired, and I’m not quite sure where it is these days. But for some reason, my tongue has not yet retired.

The main arena of my trouble has to do with The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Her brain and tongue are connected and work well together. Neither one has yet retired, according to her.

Disconnect between brain and tongue
If only his tongue would not work until his brain kicks in, things might be much better.
