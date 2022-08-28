A few months ago, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage bought a harp and began teaching herself how to play it. She can play the piano, organ, flute, and sometimes me. Now she has graduated to the harp.

I could sit on the porch, listen to her play and recognize the hymn she was playing. I must confess there have been a few times when I got the hymn wrong, but nobody else needs to know that.

Tags