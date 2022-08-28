A few months ago, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage bought a harp and began teaching herself how to play it. She can play the piano, organ, flute, and sometimes me. Now she has graduated to the harp.
I could sit on the porch, listen to her play and recognize the hymn she was playing. I must confess there have been a few times when I got the hymn wrong, but nobody else needs to know that.
The other day something happened as I was sitting out on the porch. When I went out The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage wasn’t up yet, so I took a few moments to meditate and read my Bible.
Then I heard this strange humming sound. I couldn’t quite identify which hymn she was playing. I assumed The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage was at her harp playing that morning hymn. I wanted to sing along quietly, but I did not recognize the hymn.
Concentrating as best I could, I was trying to understand the music. It seemed to be the same note over and over all the way through. Certainly, my wife is not starting to play contemporary music, is she?
As I contemplated on this, I saw The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage at the glass door looking out with a cup of coffee.
I was still hearing the harp being played. What in the world is going on? Have I lost my mind? How can I hear the harp being played when she is standing right in front of me?
She opened the door and asked me how my morning was going. I looked at her and said, “How can you be standing here and playing your harp simultaneously?”
Looking at me quizzically, she said, “What are you talking about?”
For a moment, I thought maybe she had recorded some harp music just to fool me.
“You know exactly what I mean,” I said. “I hear you playing the harp, but you’re standing right here in front of me. How do you explain that?”
Staring at me for a moment, she broke out in hysterical laughter. “You silly boy. I’m not playing the harp. What you are hearing are the hummingbirds behind you.”
Then she laughed a lot more.
I cautiously looked behind me and there at the hummingbird feeder were three hummingbirds doing their humming thing. It sounded like music to me.
It finally came together for me. Being in such a complex situation is most embarrassing, and I didn’t quite know how to escape it.
“Maybe,” I said, looking at her, “you could teach these hummingbirds the words of the song so they wouldn’t have to hum all the time.”
“Or, maybe,” she countered, “you could learn the difference between a harp and a hummingbird.”
I threw a sarcastic smile at her because I had nothing else to say, which was not the first time this happened.
Wallowing in my grief, I happen to think of what King Solomon wrote. Proverbs 20:12, “The hearing ear, and the seeing eye, the Lord hath made even both of them.”
According to God’s word, the ear and the eye work together. If I only rely upon my ear, I probably am not hearing the right thing.