Around this time of the year, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage and I revel in our family memories.
Growing up, we didn't have television, and the teachers at the school I attended were mostly Mennonites. They didn't celebrate Santa Claus, and there was no mention of him in our classes. Christmas was focused on the birth of Christ.
Then one Christmas, Santa Claus and his entourage set up in our downtown square. Everybody was invited to come and see Santa Claus.
I mentioned this to my father and asked him about Santa Claus.
"Well," my father said, "you go see Santa Claus, sit on his lap and tell him what you want for Christmas."
All I ever wanted for Christmas when I was young was a pony. Now, with Santa Claus in town, I had the opportunity to request a pony for this Christmas. I can't tell you how excited I was.
I remember that first experience with Santa Claus. As I walked up and sat in his lap, I was a wee bit nervous.
"Ho, ho, ho, and what would you like for Christmas this year, little fella?"
I wanted to hear that all my life. I then explained to him that all I wanted for Christmas was a pony. Any color pony would do as long as it was a pony. So I explained to him what I would do with a pony and how it would change my life and everything.
As he listened to me, he was chuckling, "Ho, ho, ho."
When I finished my request, he said, "Young man is that really what you want for Christmas? If so, you'll have to be nice and not naughty because if you're naughty, I can't do it."
On Christmas Eve, as we got the Christmas tree all ready, I was excited, and I made a little space under the tree for the pony Santa would bring me that night.
I couldn't wait to get up that morning, and I ran into the living room where the Christmas tree was. I shouted excitedly, "Where's my pony?"
My father tried to explain that perhaps I had been on Santa's "naughty list," and he couldn't bring me that pony for Christmas this year.
For the next three Christmases, I did the same thing. Every Christmas, Santa promised to bring me a pony for Christmas as long as I was not naughty.
Christmas after Christmas and no pony.
I tried to have my father explain to me what Santa's definition of naughty was. He tried to explain, but I couldn't understand what he was talking about at the time.
I never went back to sit on Santa's lap ever again.
But, later in life, I realized that the guy in the red suit was lying to me, and he wasn't really Santa Claus.
Thinking about this I remembered what the Angels told the shepherds on that glorious day. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.” (Luke 2:11-12).
The real purpose of Christmas is celebrating the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. My life changed when I received him as my Lord and Savior. Yours can too.