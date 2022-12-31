Christmas is the best time of the year, especially when it involves family. It’s the one time of the year that families get together to celebrate together.
This year, we had a special new family member, our second great-grandchild, born a week before Christmas.
That night my wife and I sat together reflecting on our family get-together.
Sighing deeply, I said, “It sure has been a great year, hasn’t it?”
“It was a great year.” Then, after more deep thought, my wife continued, “But the New Year is going to be so much better.”
Not learning from the past, I replied, “What’s so new about the new year?”
She looked at me as though she had never seen me before, and with one of her sarcastic tones, she said, “It’s a new year, and everything is going to be new.”
Pausing for a moment, she then said, “Last year, we didn’t even know at this time that we were going to have a great-granddaughter. She is new in our family.”
“So,” I said rather slowly, “what will be new this coming year?”
“Everything is going to be new this coming year,” she said, with a smile dancing on her face.
“Except for a new family member,” I said to her, “everything this next year is going to be the same.”
I had her just about where I wanted her and was very careful in my next steps.
“So, tell me, how many months will there be this coming year?”
Looking at me, she smirked and said, “There will be 12 months this coming year. What are you talking about?”
“Well,” I stuttered, “weren’t there 12 months this past year? This next year we will have the same 12 months as we had last year.”
Looking at me, she said, “I think you’re getting a little goofy here.”
“And,” I pursued a little more, “how many days of the week will there be in this new year? Will there be any more than last year?”
She stared at me, not knowing what to say.
“Also, there will still be 24 hours in every day. That’s not going to change either.”
I paused for a moment and then said, “When is your birthday this coming year?”
She told me and said, “It’s the same as it was the last year, you silly boy.”
“Oh,” I said rather thoughtfully, “your birthday this year is the same as last year, so your birthday isn’t new this year.”
“But,” she replied, “I will be a year older.”
Looking at her I replied, “Weren’t you a year older this year?”
Finally, she began to understand what I was saying, and looking at me very quizzically, she said, “You sure have a stupid way of looking at things, don’t you?”
Then she said something rather startling: “I guess you are right in this.”
Well, I was rather stunned because that was new.
Pondering this conversation, I was reminded of what wise old Solomon said. “The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9).
The secret to a happy life is enjoying what I have right now.