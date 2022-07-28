You would think I would have learned all I needed to learn at my age. However, each day I learn something I did not know the day before.
Last week, for instance, The Gracious of the Parsonage looked out the living room window and sighed very deeply and then looking at me said, “Why is it so hot out there today?”
Without thinking, I looked at her and said, “It’s Florida, and it’s the middle of the summer, and that’s why it’s so hot out there.”
“Do you think that is funny?” she said with both hands on her hips and staring at me.
“I know it’s summer, and I know we’re in Florida, but I wasn’t asking for your opinion.”
Recently we had an appointment across town, so my wife drove, and I sat in the passenger side. The traffic was heavy, and people were driving rather crazy. At one intersection, a car almost ran into us, and on my part, I lost all my heebie-jeebies.
My wife said, “What is wrong with people today? Why are they so crazy?”
I looked out the window and started to chuckle. I did not realize I was chuckling; it just came naturally.
“What are you chuckling about?” she said.
Now I am in one of those marital dilemmas. Is she asking a question she wants me to answer, or did she set me up?
I spoke up and said, “Look over there. Is that a Hobby Lobby store?”
The atmosphere in the vehicle changed automatically. She looked in my direction and asked me a question I knew she wanted me to answer, “Where’s the Hobby Lobby?”
For the next several minutes, she talked about why she wanted to visit Hobby Lobby and all the things she wanted to check on and maybe even purchase. So I just sat back in my seat and smiled, knowing I had missed the bombshell that time.
When the vehicle atmosphere got quiet, I knew I had to do something to diverge the energy, so I simply said, “Is that a new thrift store? I don’t think I’ve ever seen that one before.”
Well, the conversation focused on the thrift store, and I learned everything there was to know about that thrift store and all of the stuff she bought there in the past. And even her plans to go and pick up some other items there.
The trip ended well because I am learning to negotiate what is a question and what is not a question. But, you know I still have a long way to go, at least I am progressing. My confidence in our relationship is growing according to my understanding of the asking challenge I face everyday.
This led me to a verse of scripture in 1 John 5:14 — “And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us”
I am also learning what to ask and what not to ask when it comes to my relationship with God. Learning what questions God will answer goes a long way in my Christian experience and it saves me a lot of time. Most of my prayer time, up until now, has been wasted asking the wrong questions.