Wartburg College's Castle Singers and Kammerstreicher Orchestra will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 and again during the 10:30 a.m. church service on Sunday, Feb. 12 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, located at 550 Lincoln Drive.
Freewill donations will be accepted to support scholarships and future tours.
Three Sun Prairie students -- Allie Spredemann and Andrew and Molly Buchheim -- are among the musical groups' performers.
Wartburg College is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is an accredited, institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM). Students completing the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA) approved music therapy degree program are eligible to sit for board certification by the Certification Board for Music Therapists (CBMT).
Wartburg is the only private college in Iowa to offer the music therapy major. Completion of the Bachelor of Music Education or the Bachelor of Music Education/Music Therapy degree leads to licensure in education in Iowa.