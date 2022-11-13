As a young person, I was fascinated with clowns. My first encounter was at a circus I attended with my family. The main character in the circus was the clown.

I’ve never seen anything as scary as those circus clowns.

Clown

Sometimes the funny looking person you think is the clown is actually you—as Rev. Snyder learned in this week’s column subject.
Dr. James Snyder

Dr. James

Snyder

