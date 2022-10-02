One thing about getting older is that you begin to understand the old saying that you don’t know what you don’t know.

Truth be told, I didn’t really know what my tongue was all about. It’s been in my mouth from before the time I was born. And yet recently, I discovered a new aspect of my tongue.

Apple Fritter

The other day Dr. James Snyder snuck out of the house and went down to a restaurant, which shall be undisclosed here, to get a senior coffee and an Apple Fritter.
Dr. James Snyder

Dr. James

Snyder

Tags