Renee Coleman is in her second year as principal at Sun Prairie East High School located at 888 Grove St. in Sun Prairie.
Coleman taught six years in Chicago Public Schools before teaching in Rockford and Machesney Park Harlem. She began her administrative career in Freeport, Ill., before becoming principal in Sun Prairie. However, in addition to having a masters degree in supervision and administration, she has a masters degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting.
Before Coleman went into education, she was an accountant and worked her way up to senior financial analyst. Her decision to leave corporate business to get into education was quite unique.
“A lot of it was driven by 9/11,” Coleman said. “I was supposed to be in the second tower that fell that day.”
She was supposed to be at a business meeting in New York on Sept. 11, 2001, but she stayed home because her son asked her to stay so she could see him accept an academic award.
“I had a spiritual awakening,” Coleman said. “That was the reason I needed to change. I realized I couldn’t be that corporate person and be a mom.”
She mentioned she always had a love for teaching and the tragedy gave her the opportunity to step back, reflect and start something new.
In her free time, Coleman said she likes to read and watch movies. She is a big Game of Thrones fan and is excited for House of Dragons. Also, she likes to go on long walks with her husband.
Now, Coleman takes the hour drive everyday from Machesney Park, Ill., to Sun Prairie. She drives into work motivated each day for several reasons.
“One is that I get to see a student I can have a conversation with and have an impact on,” Coleman said. “Also, the staff here is amazing and being a part of this leadership team keeps me going because we are all here for kids.
Additionally, she enjoys all the work the district is doing with all their initiatives.
“I’m loving the equity work this district is doing,” Coleman said. “It aligns with my goals and with my personal beliefs. I didn’t feel that in other districts.”
She recalled important work completed during her first year as principal that included planning a student split into two high schools amidst an ongoing pandemic. Vital in preparing kids for Sun Prairie West High School, Coleman said is proud of the relationships she has built with students, families and staff.
“My snacks drive the students in and we have wonderful conversations,” Coleman said. “I want my students to know that their challenges can be met with determination, hard work, mentoring and self-belief.”
In her first year, Coleman said the high school staff has communicated more with parents about what is happening in the school and built a culture of care while changing how they discipline students.
“One thing I’m working on this year is to work with younger kids, preparing them and their families for high school and building strong relationships with them before they even get here,” Coleman said.
In order to keep both high schools as equal and equitable as possible, Coleman has been collaborating with West High School Principal Jennifer Ploeger.
Sun Prairie East High School is going through renovations to fit similar learning spaces that are being built at West.
“They are amazing,” Coleman said. “The pods are gone. This new open space allows for more collaboration and different learning spaces. We know kids can not just sit at tables or desks in those confining classrooms.”
The learning communities are now open so students can come out and be interdisciplinary with others as they learn. The learning communities have a teacher for each subject in those communities.
According to Coleman, research shows that kids can no longer just learn in a closed door environment within four walls. The district has created spaces that allow students to collaborate with other people.
She said the biggest challenge with the high school splitting into two is the mental health of the students and staff.
“We need to make sure that we provide a culture of care for not only the students that got split up, but the staff that got divided as well,” Coleman said. “We are also still coming out of a pandemic and we want to make sure the mental and social well-being of everybody that works in this building is balanced, checked and heard.”
She said the district recommends people wear masks in the school and they will continue to follow guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and the school district.
In addition, the high school has added new barriers for student safety.
“The doors are double buzzed and you have to be buzzed in the office,” Coleman said. “We ask our secretaries to be mindful and we make sure everyone checks in. You can’t leave the office without being buzzed out as well.”
Also regarding safety, the school has added some key people to routinely make sure doors are closed and locked. Coleman said East High School will conduct training with students about staying safe keeping others safe in the building during the first few weeks of the school year.