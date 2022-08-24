Renee Coleman
Renee Coleman stands next to a Sun Prairie East sign inside Sun Prairie East High School.

 Jeromey Hodsdon

Renee Coleman is in her second year as principal at Sun Prairie East High School located at 888 Grove St. in Sun Prairie.

Coleman taught six years in Chicago Public Schools before teaching in Rockford and Machesney Park Harlem. She began her administrative career in Freeport, Ill., before becoming principal in Sun Prairie. However, in addition to having a masters degree in supervision and administration, she has a masters degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting.

