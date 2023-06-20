College notes Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jun 20, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Anderson from Sun Prairie was recently named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2023 semester. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie Class of ‘23 celebrates combined graduation ceremony Sun Prairie East senior wins Steve Stricker American Family Scholarship Group files federal complaint after transgender teen exposed themself to girls in locker room Wisconsin law still refers to husband and wife, a reminder to LGBTQ+ families Four Sun Prairie boys lacrosse players earn all-conference Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!