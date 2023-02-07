This Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, the Colonial Club is kicking off a short-term fundraising campaign.
“I am asking for your support in raising $30,000 for the remaining costs of remodeling the Adult Day Center (ADC) at the Colonial Club,” Executive Director Bob Power said. “As you may know, our community has a large aging population and it is important that we provide them with high-quality care and support.”
Since the ADC opened in 1985, it has played a vital role in the lives of many of Sun Prairie’s seniors.
“It provides a safe and engaging environment for them to socialize, participate in activities and receive necessary care and support.”
Power said the pink tiled floor and dated furniture needs updating in order to better serve the needs of the aging community. The funds will go towards new flooring and paint.
“We have already raised the funds that were used to purchase new furniture and new LED lighting,” Power said. “A new floor and new paint will not only enhance the overall experience for our seniors, but also help to make the area more accessible and comfortable for those with mobility challenges.”
Power added that any contribution made will make a difference in the lives and the betterment of the community.
“Thank you in advance for considering this special Valentine gift as a tribute to all those who have used this facility in the past and all those who will use it in the future,” Power said. “Your support is greatly appreciated and will help to ensure that our aging community has access to the care and support they need.”