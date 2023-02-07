Colonial Club Adult Day Center

The Adult Day Center located inside the Colonial Club at 301 Blankenheim Ln. in Sun Prairie.

 Contributed/Bob Power

This Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, the Colonial Club is kicking off a short-term fundraising campaign.

“I am asking for your support in raising $30,000 for the remaining costs of remodeling the Adult Day Center (ADC) at the Colonial Club,” Executive Director Bob Power said. “As you may know, our community has a large aging population and it is important that we provide them with high-quality care and support.”

