The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Aug. 15–19, 2022 include:
Monday, Aug. 15 • Music and Motion, 9 a.m.
• Walking Class, 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500, 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 16• Hyland-sponsored BINGO, 1 p.m.
• Line Dancing, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Music and Motion, 9 a.m.
• Rummikub, 10 a.m.
• Circle of Friends Book Club, 10 a.m.
• Euchre, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18• Bridge Lessons, 9 a.m.
• Nutrition Session by UW Extension, 9:10 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise, 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta, 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre, 1 p.m.
• Day For Seniors with Mike Massey, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19• Beginning Euchre, 9 a.m.
• Mahjong, 10 a.m.
• Dominoes, 10 a.m.
• Lunch, 11:30 a.m.
New Chorus members needed — The Colonial Club Chorus needs new members, including a new leader and piano player! The awesome chorus leader Dottie is ready to step down and willing to share her wisdom with a new leader.
If you are 55 or older and looking for a fun activity, contact Laura at 608-438-8177, ext. 129 or email ljennings@colonialclub.org