The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

Colonial Club
Buy Now

The Colonial Club Senior Activity Center is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane.

Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.

Tags