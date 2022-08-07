The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home-delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of Aug. 8-12, 2022 include:
Monday, August 8Music and Motion 9 a.m.
Elderly Rights and Activism Presentation by Professor Mike Jacobs 10 a.m. Please RSVP
Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, August 9Election Day — polls are open until 8 p.m.
Crafts with Sally 9:30 a.m.
Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, August 10
Music and Motion 9 a.m.
Rummikub 10 a.m.
Circle of Friends Book Club 10 a.m.
Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, August 11Lifeline Screenings
Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
Nutrition Session by UW Extension 9:10 a.m.
Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Canasta 12:30 p.m.
Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, August 12Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
Mahjong 10 a.m.
Dominoes 10 a.m.
Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Colonial Club Chorus -- The chorus needs new members, including a new leader and piano player! The chorus’ awesome leader Dottie is ready to step down and willing to share her wisdom with a new leader. If you are 55 or older and looking for a fun activity, contact Laura at 608-438-8177, ext 129 or ljennings@colonialclub.org.
For a more complete list of activities, or to learn more about the Colonial Club, pick up a Courier newsletter, go online to colonialclub.org or call the club at 608-837-4611.