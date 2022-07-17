The Colonial Club is located at 301 Blankenheim Lane on Sun Prairie's east side and serves seniors not only in Sun Prairie but also in northeastern Dane County.
The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.
This week’s activities include:
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
• Crafts with Sally 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Day for Seniors with Susie Frankland 1:30 p.m.
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
To find out more about what is happening at the Colonial Club, tune into Charter channel 983 or TDS channel 13 or 1013 to find out what programs are scheduled for the current month.
For a more complete list of activities or to learn more about the club, pick up a Courier newsletter, go online to colonialclub.org or call 608-837-4611.
