The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance. Masks are encouraged but not required.
Activities for the week of July 25-29, 2022 include:
Monday, July 25
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Walking Class 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Sheepshead, Skat, 500 1 p.m.
• Computer Tutor 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Anatomy of a Novel by David Benjamin 10 a.m .RSVP 608-837-4611
• EMS Wellness Checks 10 a.m.
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
• Book Club 1 p.m.
• Hebl & Hebl sponsored Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, July 29
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
Computer Tutor to the Rescue - Did you get a new phone, tablet or laptop? Are you wondering how to set it up and use it? Or do you just wonder how to use a computer? Drop in at the computer lab on Mondays between 2 and 4 p.m. to have one of our volunteers help answer questions.
For a more complete list of activities, or to learn more about the Colonial Club, pick up a Courier newsletter, go online to colonialclub.org or call the club at 608-837-4611.