The Colonial Club, located at 301 Blankenheim Lane, provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services.
The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Lunch reservations are required a minimum of 24 hours in advance.
This week’s activities include:
Monday, July 4
Closed for 4th of July Holiday
Tuesday, July 5
• Footcare 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 2 p.m.
• Line Dancing 6 p.m.
• Drumlin sponsored Bingo
Wednesday, July 6
• Music and Motion 9 a.m.
• Rummikub 10 a.m.
• RSVP Group Projects 10 a.m.
• Euchre 1 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 10:30 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Bid Euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, July 8
• Beginning Euchre 9 a.m.
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
• Dominoes 10 a.m.
• Lunch 11:30 a.m.
• Red Hats Lunch at BB Jacks in Cottage Grove, 11:30 a.m.
Strong People, Strong Bodies
Sign up for Strong People Strong Bodies. This is an evidence-based progressive strength training program provided by UW-Madison Extension. This program will help you increase your strength, bone density, balance and energy.
The FREE class will be held on Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for 8 weeks starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at the Colonial Club. There will also be a short nutrition program before the workshop on Thursdays at 9:10 a.m. To register, or learn more about the Colonial Club, call 608-837-4611. There is a questionnaire to be completed prior to the first class.