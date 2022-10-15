ColoniALE Fest Mark Tauscher 2019

Former UW Badger and Packer Mark Tauscher pouring drinks at ColoniALE Fest in 2019.

 Contributed/Bob Power

The Colonial Club in Sun Prairie is hosting their ninth annual ColoniALE Fest—first since 2019—on Friday, Nov. 4 from 6-9 p.m.

The fest will feature over 65 different samples of beers from around the world. In addition, there will also be a dozen wines, food, raffles and a silent auction. There will be a photo booth present that has turned into an Ale Fest tradition.

