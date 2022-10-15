The Colonial Club in Sun Prairie is hosting their ninth annual ColoniALE Fest—first since 2019—on Friday, Nov. 4 from 6-9 p.m.
The fest will feature over 65 different samples of beers from around the world. In addition, there will also be a dozen wines, food, raffles and a silent auction. There will be a photo booth present that has turned into an Ale Fest tradition.
Tickets are $30 a piece and $40 at the door. It includes unlimited sampling and food. Power said it also includes food like macaroni and cheese, pretzels and cheese and brats.
“We offer a business special,” Colonial Club Executive Director Power said. “Tickets bought in a package of eight or more are only $25 a piece.”
Power said the event started in 2011 as a way to attract younger adults to the club that is known for assisting seniors in the community.
“Our goal for this event is to bring in adults of all ages and backgrounds to the Colonial Club,” Executive Director Bob Power said. “We want people in their 20s, 30s and 40s to see what we’re all about and support us now, so that when they’re in their 70s and 80s we’re still around to support them.”
The event generally sells around 200 tickets and Power has high hopes that there will be a large turnout with it being the first time back since pre-COVID-19.
“We are just getting started with ticket sales,” Power said. “Our first order came in with 24 tickets for one person.”
Former UW Badger and Packer offensive lineman Mark Tauscher will be a celebrity guest pouring the samples. It will be his third time attending Ale Fest.
“It’s a good community event in that we have great sponsorship from local businesses,” Power said. “Joe and Terry from Cannery Wine and Spirits have done a great job helping us. Zimbrick is bringing a team of people to help pour as well and service specialists help out.”
Power noted that they prioritize everyone’s safety at the event.
“They can leave their cars here and we offer free taxi services during the event,” Power said. “Our staff walk around and make sure people are behaving and we’ve never had any issues.”
According to Power, the event has been successful for a decade because it’s not the same every year.
“The beers change and there’s always something new to taste,” Power said. “It’s not the same every year. I think what people like especially is that it’s on a Friday, and it’s an event you can go to and socialize without listening to a bunch of speeches.”
Ale Fest is the Colonial Club’s biggest fundraising event each year.
“To be able to bring in people of all ages and backgrounds and make $10-12,000 in a few hours is great,” Power said. “The money helps plug in the holes where we may lose money from a particular source or put towards the next special project.”