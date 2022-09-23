The Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution (WSDAR) gathered recently in Appleton, Wisconsin for their Fall Workshop. State Vice-Regent Sue Cowan from Sun Prairie was among those who attended.
Members enjoyed presentations by their National Committee Chairs on the topics of the DAR Good Citizen, American History, Junior American Citizen, Constitution Week, Outstanding Teacher of American History and Literacy Promotion. The National Society develops programs through these committees to enable members to collaborate with schools and their communities.
As one of the three pillars of their mission — Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism – Educational activities are focused on keeping history top of mind. In addition, the DAR Leadership Committee provided resources to their members for professional development to encourage leadership growth within the Wisconsin’s thirty-four chapters and state society officers.
The National Society DAR initiated the observance in 1955 of Constitution Week, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate September 17–23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week.
Congress adopted the resolution, and on August 2, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed it into Public Law #915. The celebration’s goals are threefold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.
Locally, the Wisconsin Society DAR celebrates the continuation of a major restoration project on their property, Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters in Portage, Wisconsin. On the National Register of Historic Places, the Surgeons Quarters is currently in the process of repairing and replacing deteriorated logs and chinking materials. The project requires specially grown tamarack logs to maintain the integrity of the building walls for many years to come.
The Surgeons Quarters was acquired by the Wisconsin Society DAR in 1939 and is one of the oldest buildings in Wisconsin on its original foundation. Once the private residence of a fur trader named Francois LeRoi, this property has been recognized as a significant component of Wisconsin’s geography – the ‘portage’ connecting the Fox and Wisconsin Rivers. In order to sustain their operations, the Wisconsin Daughters and their staff provide property tours and unique events like their Fall Festival (September 24, 2022) and Ghost Hunting tours (October 1, 2022). Event times, activities, seasonal schedules, and support opportunities may be found on the property’s website, www.fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.