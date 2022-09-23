The Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution (WSDAR) gathered recently in Appleton, Wisconsin for their Fall Workshop. State Vice-Regent Sue Cowan from Sun Prairie was among those who attended.

Members enjoyed presentations by their National Committee Chairs on the topics of the DAR Good Citizen, American History, Junior American Citizen, Constitution Week, Outstanding Teacher of American History and Literacy Promotion. The National Society develops programs through these committees to enable members to collaborate with schools and their communities.

