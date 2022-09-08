The Dane County Farmers Market officially launched its food scraps collection pilot program on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at its Wednesday Market.
Instead of sending food waste to the landfill, the DCFM is encouraging patrons to bring the food waste to its Wednesday Market to be turned into compost.
The pilot program will last until the end of September.
DCFM has partnered with Green Box Compost to provide a food scraps collection pilot program at its Wednesday Market. The program is made possible with funding from Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables 2022 Organic Waste Management Grant.
The program began Sept. 7 and will run the next three Wednesdays, Sept. 14, 21 and 28 from 8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Madison.
How you can participateVisitors drop off their food scraps for free at the DCFM Wednesday Market during the pilot program by locating the Green Box tent and signage near the DCFM Information Booth. Restaurant food waste will not be accepted.
How you should store food scraps
Any container can be used to hold your food scraps is OK to bring the market, but remember to remove any produce stickers, twist ties, or rubber bands.
More informationGet more information about the pilot program at the market website, dcfm.org.