The Dane County Land & Water Resources Department is accepting entries to this year’s Conservation Awareness Poster Contest.
The poster contest is open to all Dane County public, private and home-schooled students in kindergarten through 12th grade. They are invited to create a poster showcasing their creativity and expressing their thoughts on environmental stewardship for a chance to win prizes.
The theme for this year’s contest is “One Water,” celebrating water as an important natural resource. New this year, the department is also offering a complimentary coloring contest for younger children featuring water themed coloring pages.
“We are excited for this year’s Conservation Awareness Poster Contest and look forward to seeing how students will embrace the ‘One Water’ theme in their artwork,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “From lakes and streams to faucets and drinking fountains, Dane County residents know the importance of water in our daily lives.”
Entries will be evaluated in five different age categories and the top three posters in each category will receive a prize. First place winners receive $20, second place winners $15 and third place winners $10. First place posters in each division will advance to an area competition with surrounding counties, where they will compete for further prizes and a chance to advance to the state and national level.
“It’s a great opportunity to see the ways students’ blend art and science through their unique poster designs,” County Conservationist Amy Piaget said. “We are excited to offer this opportunity for families, teachers and community educators to encourage youth in their creativity and knowledge of natural resources as both artists and water stewards.”
Posters and coloring pages must be submitted to the Dane County Land & Water Resources Department by 5 pm on Friday, Jan. 6. Educational materials and full contest guidelines are available online at https://lwrd.countyofdane.com/postercontest. Blank posters and entry forms will be made available to participants upon request.