February 12 marks Super Bowl LVII and Americans from coast to coast will gather with friends and family to cheer on their team, enjoy the halftime show and partake in traditional football foods.

While foods prepared at home remain a popular option, delivery and takeout options are convenient alternatives. Since this event can last up to four hours, harmful bacteria have ample time to develop in your favorite dishes, which increases the possibility of food-borne illness.

Football party food

Unlike other food holidays when meals are often consumed within an hour, Super Bowl fans often snack on food throughout the game.
Super Bowl Food Safety Steps

The USDA advises Super Bowl Sunday chefs -- unless they want to be sacked by sickness -- to remember their Four Steps to Food Safety: Clean, separate, cook and chill. Don’t leave food at room temperature for longer than two hours.
Avoid the Danger Zone

Not a reference to the area a quarterback stands to pass the ball, the Danger Zone is the temperature foods should not be left standing at, according to the US Department of Agriculture.