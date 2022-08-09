Downtown Sun Prairie is hosting the annual Cannery Square Sing-a-long led by Two Birds on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m.
Two Birds is the duo of Marta Hansen and Clarisse Tobia. Hansen is the owner of the Piano Gal Shop and Tobia is a teacher at the shop. The sing-a-long is the last event for the Streets of Sun Prairie series of the year.
“Before the Streets of Sun Prairie, the sing-a-long was the first Cannery Square event,” Hansen said. “Now it’s the season finale for Streets of Sun Prairie.”
Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be in Cannery square sculpting balloons for the kids. This is a free event for the community, sponsored by Bank of Sun Prairie and Forever Yours Jewelry. Hansen recommends bringing lawn chairs or a blanket for seating to watch the concert.
“We call our duo ‘Two Birds’,” Hansen said. “The two of us are songbirds. We do family-friendly songs that are popular with kids. We encourage wearing costumes and dancing.”
The two perform many sing-a-long and dueling pianos events. All the sing-along songs are popular songs on the radio or Disney songs. Each year, hundreds of community members come out for the event.
“It’s a really fun family-friendly event and it’s free,” Hansen said. “You’re guaranteed to recognize the songs and enjoy the summer and Downtown Sun Prairie.”