Two Birds Duo

Two Birds duo Clarisse Tobia (left) and Marta Hansen (right) in the Cannery Square in Sun Prairie.

 Contributed/Sara Storm

Downtown Sun Prairie is hosting the annual Cannery Square Sing-a-long led by Two Birds on Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5-7 p.m.

Two Birds is the duo of Marta Hansen and Clarisse Tobia. Hansen is the owner of the Piano Gal Shop and Tobia is a teacher at the shop. The sing-a-long is the last event for the Streets of Sun Prairie series of the year.

