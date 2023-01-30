Salmon soufflé

This salmon soufflé makes a classy and affordable brunch.

At Divas on a Dime, I'm always on the lookout for exceptional recipes that use inexpensive ingredients. So, how do you serve a salmon entree to four people for under $10? The answer is simple: make Easy Salmon Soufflé.

Soufflé is a tastefully classy brunch, lunch, dinner or late supper. Fluffy, moist eggs rising heavenward past the rim of the baking dish, blended with canned salmon and a touch of dill. This is cheap eats at its absolute finest. The closest eggs can get to being Queen for a Day.

